Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

