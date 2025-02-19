Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 5,803,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average daily volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

