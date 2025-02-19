SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 76,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

