Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUN

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.