Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

