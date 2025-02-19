Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

HD opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.70 and a 200 day moving average of $397.03.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

