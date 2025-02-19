Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Macmahon Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $696.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Macmahon Company Profile
