Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a market cap of $696.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

