Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires C$24,066.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,066.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$565,180.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$549,395.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.
Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.64 and a one year high of C$5.38.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.
