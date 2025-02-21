Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUSF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,008,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

