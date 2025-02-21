Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 101,478 SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 101,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTL. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth $553,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,538,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10.
About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF
The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Telecom ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.