Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 101,478 SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 101,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTL. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth $553,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,538,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.