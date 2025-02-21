Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 34,511 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

