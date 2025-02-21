Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,488 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after buying an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

