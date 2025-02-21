Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 352 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $152.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

