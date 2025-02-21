Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.65. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 1,003 shares changing hands.

Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

