Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SAN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

