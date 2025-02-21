Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 40,164 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

