MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.79 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.40). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 349.28 ($4.43), with a volume of 25,609 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.76. The company has a market capitalization of £69.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

