Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.