UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

