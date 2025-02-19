Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Posts Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($7.70) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star had a net margin of 69.55% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Shares of STHO opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Star has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

