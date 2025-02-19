Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Posts Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($7.70) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star had a net margin of 69.55% and a return on equity of 9.84%.
Star Stock Performance
Shares of STHO opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Star has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
Star Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Bet: Will Constellation Brands Pay Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.