TC Energy FY2026 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. TD Securities set a C$73.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.83 and a 52-week high of C$70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.91. The firm has a market cap of C$67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total transaction of C$17,785,898.39. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.05 per share, with a total value of C$312,239.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,935 shares of company stock worth $18,128,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

