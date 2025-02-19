KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after buying an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $218,918,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

