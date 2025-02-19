TSE:CM Q4 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMFree Report) (NYSE:CM) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$88.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.93. The company has a market cap of C$82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$61.90 and a 12-month high of C$95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.22, for a total transaction of C$14,132,865.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guse sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.28, for a total value of C$499,985.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at C$41,043.60. This trade represents a 92.41 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 177,012 shares of company stock worth $16,687,218 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

