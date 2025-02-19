Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on March 3rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EHI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
