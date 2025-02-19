Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on March 3rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EHI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.