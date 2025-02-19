AMP Limited (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

AMP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMP

In related news, insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord bought 19,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.52 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,004.80 ($19,111.34). 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

