Pennon Group’s (PNN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 497 ($6.30) target price on the stock.

Pennon Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.61) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 422.60 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 740.50 ($9.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 531.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 567.70.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Pennon Group will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,715.11%.

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

