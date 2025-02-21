Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 370

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.56) to GBX 370 ($4.69) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 304.54 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 159.10 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 312.60 ($3.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.59.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.42), for a total value of £108,531.90 ($137,521.41). Also, insider Robert Berry purchased 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,902.32 ($11,280.18). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.