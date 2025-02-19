Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Humm Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

Humm Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.21. The firm has a market cap of $285.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Humm Group Company Profile

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Point of Sale Payment Plans (PosPP), New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial. It offers long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and small and medium enterprise financing services.

