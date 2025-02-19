Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $356.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $661.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $356.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

