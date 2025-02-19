Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 90,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 363,541 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

