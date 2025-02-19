TSE:CHP FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
