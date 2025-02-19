Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for UPS Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $115.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

