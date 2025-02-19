Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates GH Research FY2024 Earnings

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for GH Research in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GH Research’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $728.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.93. GH Research has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GH Research by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 663,100 shares during the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GH Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in GH Research by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

