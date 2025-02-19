FY2024 EPS Forecast for ProPhase Labs Decreased by Analyst

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ProPhase Labs in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ProPhase Labs Stock Up 35.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
