Roth Capital Lifts Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $106.39 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

