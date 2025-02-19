CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CVM stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.69. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth $98,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

