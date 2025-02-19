Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

