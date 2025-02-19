The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group comprises about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.