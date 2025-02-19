FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Reduced by Desjardins

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $57,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

