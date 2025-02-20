Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.49 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

