Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 2.9% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $196.54 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

