iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 301,467 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC opened at $22.86 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

