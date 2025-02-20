Aspect Partners LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
QVAL opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $47.88.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.