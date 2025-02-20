AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Acquires 21,000 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$11.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market cap of C$715.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGF.B. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

