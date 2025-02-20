Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $113.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

