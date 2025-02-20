EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

