Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.