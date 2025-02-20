SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

