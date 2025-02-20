Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 115,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

