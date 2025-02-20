SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 124.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

